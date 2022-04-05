Preliminary, unofficial results of the Town of Estes Park’s Municipal Election are as follows:
Trustee: Kirby Nelson-Hazelton
Trustee: Marie J. Cenac
Trustee: Scott Webermeier
Yes on Ballot Question 1 (Whether to permit the newspaper publication of ordinances by title only)
Yes on Ballot Question 2 (Whether to eliminate the requirement that payments of bills and statements concerning contracts and rebates be published in the newspaper)
Yes on Ballot Issue 3A (Whether the Town shall be authorized to collect, retain and spend or reserve all revenues it receives from all lawful sources, without raising taxes)
Complete unofficial elections results are available at www.estes.org/elections. Approximately 46 percent of active voters registered in the Estes Park town limits cast ballots in the April 5 election. Average voter turnout for previous mail ballot Municipal Elections is 50 - 60 percent.
The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held on the tenth day after the election, with final official results available April 15, 2022.
The approved ballot questions take effect upon certification of the election results. The newly elected trustees will be sworn in at the Town Board meeting scheduled for April 26 at 7 p.m. For more information on the Municipal Election, please visit www.estes.org/elections or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777.
