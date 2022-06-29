Due to continued dry conditions, the danger of wildfire, forest, and grass fires is very high in the Estes Valley. Pursuant to International Fire Code Section 307.1.1, I hereby issue an open burning RESTRICTION within the Estes Valley Fire Protection District effective 08:00, June 29, 2022.
Please visit www.estesvalleyfire.org/fire-restrictions-bans for the most current fire restriction information, including an informational sheet showing what is permitted during Restrictions.
These restrictions are dependent on the current fire danger and will be evaluated regularly. This restriction shall be effective until otherwise lifted or changed by the Fire Chief or his designee. To learn more on preparing your property for the risk of wildfire, please visit our website at: www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire.
