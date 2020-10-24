From the Estes Valley Fire Protection District:
Updated at 5:30pm
The moisture is scheduled to start in the next few hours. Crews did strong work and kept the fire within the Park road system. There was seamless integration of resources from the Incident and surge resources to have a successful outcome. There have been no impacts to the Estes Valley as of writing this. The fire is not out or even contained completely, so we will be back to work tomorrow. For now, we can let some crews recover and be ready for the next piece. This will be the final update for the evening.
Updated at 3pm
Crews continue to make progress on the fire. At this point, all fire is still in Rocky Mountain National Park, west of Bear Lake Road and south of Trail Ridge Road. There is a lot of work left to do, but mother nature may start to help us out. Relative humidities are expected to rise over the next few hours, as winds as expected to reduce. This will cause fire behavior to moderate and put more options on the table. The Incident Management Team, Rocky Mountain National Park, and local resources are all aligned in the same goal of keeping everyone safe and putting this fire out before it impacts our community. We’ve got hours to go until the snow, but conditions are improving.
Updated 1pm, Oct 24
The East Troublesome Thompson Zone has split around the Fern Lake burn scar with two fingers. The southern finger is still between Steep Mountain and Bierstadt Lake, approximately 0.5 miles to Bear Lake Road and 1.0 miles to the YMCA campus. The northern finger follows the ridge on the north side of Moraine Park, and is 0.5 miles from Highway 36 / Trail Ridge Road, about even with the Moraine Campground.
The Cameron Peak Fire is of course having an active day too. Fire in the North Fork drainage has pushed further down the drainage, and is in both the North Fork and Fox Creek drainages. This could have significant impact on Glen Haven proper, so we’ll be thinking of our neighbors during this challenging time.
At 8:45 pm, we received reports of increased fire activity on Mount Wuh. A fire officer went to patrol, and reported the sighting to local incident resources. We scouted from Windcliff and Bear Lake Road, but the fire was not visible due to heavy smoke presence in the valley.
At 11:00 pm, Night Operations called us to request a surge of resources to assist with impending fire behavior. We reached out to mutual aid and received a total of 24 engines from 13 agencies. 28 of your Estes volunteers are staffing six apparatus. We’ve already received apparatus from Loveland, Big Elk, Glen Haven, Pinewood Springs, Allenspark, Platte Valley, Berthoud, Greeley, Evans, Front Range, WIndsor, and Frederick Firestone. More have offered, and will be called upon as things develop. These resources were divided into three task forces with leadership ready to protect values, depending on where the fire impacts. Initial efforts will be focused on Bear Lake Road in RMNP, along the Highway 66 corridor, and off of High Drive. Additional resources from other Divisions on the fire are being routed to Estes to assist.
Winds are sustained at 25 mph, gusting to 50 mph out of the west / southwest. The fire has not moved far off of Mount Wuh, but is starting to show increased fire behavior (crown fire runs) as temperatures increase. We anticipate that with the rising sun, fuels will warm up and we’ll see this behavior intensify.
The Emergency Operations Center was re-opened at 1:00 am, bringing together our unified command, public information officers, and key staff from local government. This ensures that all agencies are operating in unison on the same information. As things like evacuations are needed, this is crucial.
We have a very hard 24 hours ahead of us. Until the snow arrives, all we can do is attempt to catch spot fires as they arrive and protect homes point to point. The forecast is promising, if it gets here in time. It’s good to know that when we call for help, there are MANY who were willing to step up. We can’t thank them enough. We will report more when we can.
More resources from the fire management team:
Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964
Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
Smoke Update: fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
