Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.