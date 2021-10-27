If you’ve been to CABINtique and met owner, Carey Stevanus, you probably know that her passion for Estes Park history is strong. The history of Estes, Rocky Mountain National Park and the people who have lived here are very important to her. Preserving pieces of history has become a personal mission of hers.
Stevanus has seen many structures in Estes Park destroyed over the years. She has tried unsuccessfully to save historic buildings in the past. So, she took a different approach with the new Elkhorn Lodge property owners. This time she asked if pieces of the buildings that were going to be torn down could be saved and sold to the public, instead of sending it all to the landfill. She feels there are people who will want to own a piece of the lodge and its history. She was given permission by the owners to remove doors and windows from the two dormitory buildings as well as the homestead house. Each piece of salvage has been coded and a diagram shows where each piece came from in the building. Stevanus and a group of friends who also love the history of our town removed the doors and windows from the buildings. The windows and doors were then moved off site and are finally ready to be sold to anyone who might be interested.
The new owners of the Elkhorn Lodge will use the funds raised from the sale of the doors and windows to preserve the history of the Elkhorn property, to tell the story of Estes Park and to support our local artistic community
The location of the offsite storage area is on private property, so appointments to see the items will be necessary. Please, call or stop by CABINtique to set up a time to make your purchase. 970-586-5750.
