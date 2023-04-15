Mark your calendar to attend the next Rocky Mountain Conservancy “Cocktails & Conservation” program at The Barrel beer and wine garden, April 20th, from 6 to 7 p.m. Jeremy Siemers from Colorado State University will present “Bats in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) and Colorado: Species, Threats, and Research.”
As the Lead Zoologist for the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, Jeremy has worked with bats for more than 20 years. He has monitored bats throughout Colorado in habitats ranging from caves and mines to stock ponds and cattle troughs. He is also involved in the North American Bat Monitoring Program.
The Conservancy and The Barrel held the inaugural “Cocktails & Conservation” program in February to share presentations in a fun and informal setting on topics ranging from innovative research to updates on Conservancy-funded projects in RMNP. Previous programs included an exploration of women prominent in RMNP’s history and an update on factors affecting the recovery and regrowth of willows, a critical plant species in the park’s ecosystem.
The idea of offering conservation-themed programs in the relaxed environment of a taproom is not new, according to Carlie Bangs, education director for the Conservancy.
Prior to the pandemic, similar programs were offered as “Wilderness & Whisky” organized by Monica Koenig and held at the Elkins Distillery in Estes Park and since 2022, the Conservancy has partnered with “Science & Spirits” at the Spirit Hound Distillery in Lyons.
Koenig started her program in 2017 when she saw a need for winter evening activities focused on the Estes Park community and bringing people together to explore environmental issues. Attendance grew steadily until the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. While Koenig is undecided about the future of the “Wilderness & Whisky" series, she is glad for the continuing opportunities for residents and visitors to focus on and learn about our environment.
The “Science and Spirits” program in Lyons is led by Spirit Hound and is an on-going speaker series, with The Conservancy helping identify topics and speakers as needed.
"Partnerships with local businesses like The Barrel create an accessible forum for people to gather in a relaxed environment to learn about issues affecting Rocky Mountain National Park,” Bangs said. “In the process, we can also share the many ways the Conservancy supports the mission of the park.”
In addition to their wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits, The Barrel carries non-alcoholic refreshments including craft soda and kombucha, and all ages are welcome. There is no charge and reservations are not required for the "Cocktails & Conservation" program. The Barrel is located at 251 Moraine Avenue in Estes Park.
