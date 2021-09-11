Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band To Perform At Autumn Gold Festival

The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is excited to announce that the Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band will be the opening act at Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands on Saturday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Seven Nations will also perform at the Historic Park Theatre that evening and Sunday evening (September 26th) at 8:00 p.m.
There is no admission fee for the Autumn Gold Festival in Bond Park, so you can listen to Seven Nations for free! While you’re at the festival dancing in the grass, have a brat and a beer (or wine). Walk around, and see the classic cars displayed at the Autumn Gold Classic Car Show; then, vote for your favorite one. The kids will enjoy the face painters, the bouncy house and all the family-friendly games. If you are feeling lucky, you can buy a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000!
Seven Nations is a Celtic Rock Band that is world renowned, as it has performed at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, a New Year’s Eve performance at Scotland’s Royal Mile for some 40,000 people, and at the New York City Marathon. Seven Nations has also played many times in Estes Park during the Scottish Highland Festival, but this time they are ecstatic to be playing at the Autumn Gold Festival in Bond Park and then at the Historic Park Theatre at 8 p.m. each night of the weekend of September 25th and 26th.
Seven Nations is a major sponsor of the Old Historic Park Theatre, as the band has played there five times before.
