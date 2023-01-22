Snow Removal Season in Estes Park

‘Tis the season for snow removal in Estes Park, and the Town’s snow crew keeps its fleet poised to manage the snow and icy conditions brought by winter weather. While many communities do not plow residential streets, the Town of Estes Park plows all of its approximately 225 residential streets within Town limits after emergency routes are clear. That means plowing approximately 59 miles of streets, 12.5 miles of sidewalks, 12 miles of trails, and 15 parking lots.
When sufficient snowfall or icy conditions exist, a snow removal team comprised of Town employees from Public Works and other Town departments is called into action. There are 12 plow drivers assigned to eight roadway routes, three trail routes, and one parking lot assignment, with back-up drivers trained to fill in when needed. The fleet includes three skidsteers with plows, a large front-end loader, and a pickup truck plow. Eight additional plow trucks (blue or white) are equipped with sand spreaders that place a diluted mixture of sand (85%) and Ice Slicer (15%) where needed for traction on hills and intersections. While this mixture does not achieve an aggressive “bare pavement” result, it is more cost-effective and kinder to the environment than placing 100% Ice Slicer on our streets. Follow-up sweeping of the surplus sand is performed in the spring.
Emergency routes to hospitals and schools are the crew’s first priority. These include MacGregor Avenue, Big Horn Drive, Riverside Drive, Peak View Drive, Scott Avenue, and any other streets that must remain accessible for police or fire emergencies. Snow plowing typically begins between 3 a.m. or 5 a.m., and the drivers typically make a complete pass along each route in five hours. This is extended when warranted by dangerously slick conditions. Plows generally stop running by 3:30 p.m. so the drivers can go home and rest before returning to repeat the cycle during extended storm events.
State-managed highways U.S. 34, U.S. 36, and S.H. 7 are plowed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT; orange trucks). This includes Elkhorn and Moraine Avenues. County roads and U.S. 66 are plowed by the Larimer County Road and Bridge crew (yellow trucks).
Residents and business owners also have responsibilities during snowy and icy conditions. Please remember:
Parking is prohibited on Town streets—except where designated with signs or painted markings—because most neighborhood streets are too narrow to accommodate parking and two traffic lanes. Enforcement is elevated when plows begin clearing snow, and vehicles parked along narrow streets outside of marked parking spaces may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Plows must push snow to the roadway edge, which often causes a ridge of snow to be deposited at private driveways or on sidewalks. The Town understands this can be frustrating, and appreciates customers’ patience. Because the Town’s snow removal crew cannot remain productive when stopping to clear every private driveway and sidewalk, this task must remain the responsibility of customers. Residents who are unable to clear their own driveways are encouraged to contact local private contractors who provide this service.
Property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses by noon on snowy days. By law, snow removed from any sidewalk or driveway may not be deposited into the roadway. Doing so can create dangerous conditions for drivers and negates the clearing work done by our plow drivers.
Keep in mind that snowplows are less maneuverable than other vehicles, and visibility is often limited for the plow driver. Motorists are reminded to be alert and give the plows plenty of room to maneuver and safely apply the salt/sand to our streets.
Drive safely and use vehicle headlights during winter weather conditions.
For more information on the Town’s snow plowing, please contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org, or visit www.estes.org/snowremoval.
