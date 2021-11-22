There were so many local, for-profit businesses that stepped up to provide food, lodging, pet lodging, and/or services to first responders and/or evacuees during the recent Kruger Rock Fire.
These aren’t nonprofits that can simply ask for more funds from donors—these for-profit businesses who sacrificed revenue, but still paid the associated expenses (e. g. food cost, labor cost, etc.) in order to help out in an urgent time of need. Can we return the favor?
Bank of Estes Park will be walking into the following businesses with a small check to help them out, to thank them for stepping up, and to share in a small way in their gifts to our community. If you feel the same as we do, maybe reach into your wallet/purse, and drive around to some or all of these businesses, walk inside, ask for the manager, and tell them that you wanted to help them cover the costs they incurred in serving our little hometown in a time of need. Any amount helps, if lots of us do it.
None of them have asked for this recognition or help, as they gave simply out of their love for this community, and their desire to help, which makes this the perfect time to let them know we noticed and that we want to support their efforts.
We have used several sources to build this list, but if we missed any, please feel free to recognize and support others as well! If you prefer to avoid driving a little cash around town, you can also make a check payable to any of them, mail it to me, and I’ll hand deliver it to the recipient.
Mail to:
Bank of Estes Park
Attn: Scott Applegate
P.O. Box 2390
Estes Park, CO 80517
Here are the ones we were able to identify through the Salvation Army, by individual comments, and through social media:
You Need Pie
Sandwich Mafia
Pet Lodge (estimated 60 animals!)
Reel Mountain & Park Theaters
Castle Mountain Lodge
MacGregor Mountain Lodge
Kind Coffee
Starbucks
Mountain Home Cafe
Cousin Pat’s
Hunters Chop House
Egg of Estes
Sweet Basilico
Poppy’s
Claire’s
Notchtop
Country Market
For support of local non-profits, who also helped out tremendously, please remember the YMCA of the Rockies, the Salvation Army, Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Bright Christmas, and others that may have stepped up to meet this crisis. And of course, always support our first responders... Many of us were able to return to our homes only because of their quick, dedicated work. And we, like you, are also eagerly waiting to hear how we can help the family of our fallen pilot/hero, Marc Thor Olson.
Let's help out the helpers, Estes Park.
