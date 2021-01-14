Larimer County Public Health is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. The Governor has allowed all counties in Level Red to move to Level Orange on Colorado’s Dial, which allows for businesses to re-open at low capacity levels. While Larimer County has moved to Level Orange, the high case numbers put the metrics closer to Level Red.
Larimer County residents did a great job getting case numbers down just after Thanksgiving. However, December tragically proved to be the month with the most deaths so far due to COVID-19 in Larimer County as a result of a surge in cases in early November. We all must remain diligent as case numbers begin to go up again. There is potential for cases to rise even more as a result of gatherings and travel over the holidays. Such an increase would be reflected in Larimer County’s case counts next week.
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the prevention tools available to us. Until the vaccine is more widely available and distributed, Larimer County residents must continue to wear masks, maintain distance from others, limit get-togethers, and wash hands frequently. These tools must continue in order for our businesses to continue to re-open and for Larimer County to move forward.
Another essential tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19 is contact tracing. If you receive a call from a Larimer County contact tracer, please answer.
“By sharing this information confidentially with the county, you will be an important part of helping to stop potential outbreaks, identify areas of concern, and allow us to focus communication and outreach efforts,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “While the vaccine brings new hope and an end to the pandemic in sight, we must remember that getting enough people vaccinated to remove restrictions and stop using other prevention tools is many months away.”
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available,
LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
