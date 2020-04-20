We are stronger together. That maxim is certainly true in these times. We may be physically distanced from one another, but our collaborative connections are more important than ever.
Seven days a week, we’re here and staying connected to serve you. So don’t hesitate to call, email or online-chat with us. The building may be closed, but the Library Reference Desk is very much open for business.
We are grateful to our community partners who are working with us in all kinds of new ways: thanks to collaboration, “remote” services are in no way “remote” in spirit.
Wi-fi is especially important these days, and our partners at the Town of Estes Park developed a map showing the downtown range of the library and Town’s free wi-fi. You’ll find the map on our website—and remember to practice safe distancing when you’re tech-connecting.
We’ve also been working with the Town to spotlight the importance of the 2020 Census for our shared future. We’re happy to report our library staff households are 100% counted, doing our part to help ensure adequate 10-year funding for Estes Valley roads, veterans’ services, and other government support.
The schools are also essential partners, and we’re grateful to work together as students adapt to stay-at-home learning. Thanks to school librarians, students have been loading apps on their iPads to access Brainfuse, our online live-chat homework help service.
Even before the closure, school librarians worked with us to assure every student has an Estes Valley Library Card. More than ever, it’s essential for our students to know they’re connected.
And thanks to our long collaboration with the Larimer Advance Care Planning Team, you can use these stay-at-home days to get your Advance Directives signed and sealed. To start working on how you want medical decisions about you to be made if you cannot make the decisions yourself, it’s as easy as filling out an online appointment form. An expert will be in touch to guide you step-by-step.
Meanwhile, with the urgent need for medical equipment, we’re grateful to be partnering with over 100 regional organizations making parts for the Northern Colorado Face Shield Project. The Library’s Lulzbot TAZ6 3D printer has been busy printing frames, and the first batch was delivered to NoCoFS last weekend. Check our website for a video link to watch this machine at work.
Our local book clubs are keeping book discussion alive and well. We’ve been pleased to work closely with them: in the last week, we’ve hosted three clubs on our Zoom Room platform. If your community group is wondering how to host a Zoom meeting, contact us for advice and a helping hand.
As you read these words, they’re delivered through the dedication of our local newspapers, whose staff are keeping us all informed, while operating under challenging circumstances.
For now, we continue to join all of you, and our partners, sheltering in place for a safe and hopeful tomorrow.
