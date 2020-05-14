Colorado Parks And Wildlife Begins To Reopen State Park Campgrounds May 12

Per Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is beginning to reopen campgrounds at Colorado state parks after COVID-19 closures that had been in effect since March 26. Campgrounds will begin to reopen May 12, launching a phased reopening that will occur across the park system in coordination with park managers and local officials.
Cabins, yurts, tipis, group facilities, and other reservable day-use facilities remain closed until further notice. Please review our best practices for camping as we begin opening to overnight visitors with continued COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Opening dates for campgrounds at Colorado state parks:
Tuesday, May 12
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only)
Chatfield State Park
Cherry Creek State Park
Eleven Mile State Park
Elkhead Reservoir State Park
Highline State Park
Jackson Lake State Park
James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres
James M. Robb CO River State Park Fruita
Mancos State Park
Mueller State Park
North Sterling State Park
Rifle Falls State Park
Rifle Gap State Park
Staunton State Park
Vega State Park
Wednesday, May 13
Cheyenne Mountain State Park*
Crawford State Park
Thursday, May 14
Boyd Lake State Park
St. Vrain State Park
John Martin Reservoir State Park
Friday, May 15
Golden Gate Canyon State Park*
Lake Pueblo State Park
Lory State Park
Navajo State Park
Ridgway State Park
The following parks continue to coordinate with local officials for reopening plans. Dates will be announced as they become available:
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Chaffee County campgrounds)
Lathrop State Park
Paonia State Park
Pearl Lake State Park
Stagecoach State Park
State Forest State Park
Steamboat Lake State Park
Sylvan Lake State Park
Trinidad Lake State Park
Yampa River State Park
* Items marked with asterisks are tentative opening dates as we work with our county partners to reopen.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife reservation system, found at www.cpwshop.com, will have the most up-to-date information regarding availability at each park for making campsite reservations. As CPW manages this reopening process, along with managing other updates related to COVID-19, call wait times when calling CPW’s vendor, Aspira, or the CPW call center may be extensive. To avoid having to wait on hold, please visit the CPW website or cpwshop.com for information.
Use CPWShop.com to find reservable sites
Customers who wish to search for campsites available to reserve should visit www.cpwshop.com and click on “Visit a Park.” Here, customers can search for a park name or location, type of site, and/or date and search for available campgrounds.
If a customer enters specific dates and the number of nights requested, all parks with available campsites will have the option to “book sites.” If no sites are available, visitors will see an option to view the “next available date.”
If a specific date is not entered, customers may “search campgrounds” to view a list of all parks. They can then “check availability” at specific parks, or enter their preferred dates to see any available sites for those dates.
Other state park recreation opportunities
People may still visit state parks for day-use recreation if they are not planning to camp. As of today, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas, and shorelines remain open.
Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, maintain at least six feet between other visitors and wear face coverings where six feet of distance cannot be maintained. CPW managers have the discretion to close areas that do not allow for social distancing. CPW encourages people to take local county and state stay-at-home orders seriously, and limit travel to local destinations for recreating. Anyone demonstrating signs of illness, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath should stay home.
All visitor centers and park offices remain closed, and reopening plans will be posted on the CPW website when available. Restrooms remain open, and visitors are advised to bring soap for handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available.
Most importantly, CPW recommends that everyone follow precautionary guidance issued by the CDC, CDPHE, public local health agencies, and the Colorado Governor’s Office when recreating in the outdoors.
Keep up to date with Colorado Parks and Wildlife
CPW is continually monitoring COVID-19 and its impact on our customers and is committed to keeping the public informed on how the agency is responding. Visitors to all CPW parks, wildlife areas and offices are asked to follow the state’s most recent guidance on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Visit the CPW website for the most up-to-date information on how CPW is supporting the state's COVID-19 efforts, as well as our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
