Fundraiser To Be Held At The Stanley Home Museum

You are invited to take a step back in time, for a most charming event at the original 1904 home of Flora and FO Stanley on Friday, July 30th, 5-8pm. Enjoy the spectacular view, light conversation and a sampling of local wines and craft beer served on the home's iconic veranda.
Proceeds from this event support the museum's educational initiatives and preservation of the historic Stanley home.
Advance reservations are required and tickets can be purchased online for $35 per person. Visit www.StanleyHome.org/events to purchase tickets.
All guests will be picked up and dropped off by our shuttle at the east parking lot of the Estes Park Visitor Center (close to the electric vehicle charging stations). Shuttle service will run every 15 minutes throughout the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.