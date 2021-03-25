Doctors’ Day is Tuesday, March 30, and over the last year, the doctors at Estes Park Health have worked hard to keep the community healthy and safe. From operating with limited supplies during the early days of the pandemic to working long hours to administer vaccines today, doctors and staff at Estes Park Health have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors to the Estes Valley.
If you’d like to honor a doctor or staff member of Estes Park Health, consider donating on Doctors’ Day. All donations go toward COVID-19 response in the Estes Valley and Estes Park Health Foundation Staff will deliver a personalized note to the staff member you choose to honor. Visit www.givetoeph.org/doctorsday or call 970-577-4370 to donate.
Doctors’ Day was conceived by Eudora Brown Almond, a physician’s wife in Georgia. March 30th is the anniversary of the day that surgical anesthesia was first administered to a patient, and the first Doctors’ Day took place in 1933 when a few doctors’ wives put together a luncheon for physicians in Georgia. On March 30, 1958, the “Resolution Commemorating Doctors’ Day” was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives, and, in 1991 Congress declared Doctors’ Day a national holiday.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.