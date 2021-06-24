Bustang to Estes Service Resumes

Travelers now have another option if they are heading to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park with the resumption of Bustang service over the Fourth of July weekend.
Beginning on Saturday, July 3, and continuing each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 3, Bustang will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center. Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or, with a valid RMNP pass, catch a free bus to the Bear Lake Park & Ride. Bustang passengers do NOT need to purchase a timed entry permit.
“This is part of our continuing effort to provide service to recreational areas that have high visitation numbers but unmet transit needs,” said the Chief of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Office of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “Providing travel alternatives to a popular tourist area helps us to enhance safety, avoid congestion and lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the number of vehicles coming in and out of the Estes Park area.”
A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person.
The Bustang to Estes Park route began in August 2019. CDOT suspended the service for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
"Estes Park is thrilled to welcome Bustang back to town this summer," said Mayor Wendy Koenig. "The Bustang to Estes service will provide an affordable public transportation connection to the Front Range and Denver Metro area for our community, and a reliable alternative to visitors who want to let someone else do the driving."
SCHEDULE
To purchase tickets, please visit: https://ridebustang.com/estes-park/ Please visit: https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/shuttle_bus_route.htm for additional information on the shuttle system to RMNP.
Please note that although full capacity seating – 51 passengers - has returned to Bustang, public safety measures remain, including:
· Face masks required for drivers and passengers, per federal law
· Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers
· Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus
· Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests
Ace Express Coaches of Golden contracts with CDOT to operate Bustang to Estes.
