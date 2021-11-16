UPDATE 9:30 am, Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The fire is burning upslope into the Hermit Park area.
New voluntary evacuations have been ordered along Highway 36 from approximately mile marker 9, south to the Boulder County line, including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs.
Wildfire in the area of Little Valley. Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area of Little Valley due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuate to the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.
For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
Additional information can be found at the Estes Valley Fire Protection District's Facebook page for information - www.facebook.com/estesvalleyfire.
