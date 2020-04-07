Due to uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of Rooftop Rodeo have decided to postpone this year’s event.
“This was a difficult decision, but one made in the interest of our community. We will focus our energy on bringing the Rooftop Rodeo back July 5-10, 2021,” said Rob Hinkle, the Events and Visitor Services Director for the town of Estes Park.
Rooftop Rodeo has been a staple in the Rocky Mountain resort town, which annually sees more than four million visitors come through town. The annual rodeo has also been a fixture for those who make Estes Park their home.
“Of course, we’d love to have a community celebration when we come out of this pandemic this year, but that’s just not a viable option at this point,” said Mark Purdy, chairman of Estes Park Western Heritage Inc., a group of volunteers that works with the Town of Estes Park to produce the annual rodeo. “The reality is, Rooftop Rodeo exists because the businesses and the people of this town – and our national and regional sponsors – support it each year.
“Right now, we need time to help our community recover. As we begin to plan for 2021, we hope to utilize Rooftop Rodeo as a way for this community to celebrate its recovery and resilience in trying times.”
