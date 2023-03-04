Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.