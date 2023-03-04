Sponsors are needed to support the 2023 Estes Park Duck Race Festival. Their incredible generosity helps to ensure that the majority of every duck adoption goes to the participating organization selected by duck adopters.
Sponsor donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law and help make the Duck Race the largest single fundraiser in the Estes Valley for many of the participating charitable and non-profit organizations. Sixty-four organizations will share in the proceeds from duck adoptions for the 2023 Duck Race.
“It’s a joy to help so many local non-profit and charitable organizations, many of whom rely on the funds they get from the Duck Race to meet their budget needs each year, ” said Scott Thompson, 2023 Duck Race Sponsorship Chair. “Support from our sponsors is the life blood of the Duck Race and makes this all possible.”
This year there are three levels of sponsorship: Major, Associate, and Named Sponsor. Donations for Major and Associate levels of sponsorship may be in cash or in kind.
• Major Sponsors donate $500 or greater. In return, in the weeks leading up to the Race, a Major Sponsor’s logo is listed weekly in the Estes Park News, posted on the Duck Race Facebook page that can be shared to the Major Sponsor’s own page, and displayed on the Duck Race website where thousands of fans purchase their tickets. Major Sponsors also each receive a large personalized “Sponsor Duck” to display at their place of business, and on Race Day each Major Sponsor duck will swim across the finish line at Riverside Plaza and will be on display, their name will be announced over the PA system as their Sponsor Duck crosses the finish line, a short video of each Major Sponsor with their Sponsor Duck will be created, which will be posted on the Duck Race Facebook page and Major Sponsors can register to have a table and two chairs at Riverside Plaza, without charge, to promote their business during the first half of Race Day festivities. As an additional bonus this year, Major Sponsors will also be recognized during the livestream of the duck race.
• Associate Sponsors donate $100 - $499. In return, Associate Sponsors’ names will be listed weekly in the Estes Park News in the weeks leading up to the Duck Race, on the Duck Race Facebook page, which can be shared with their own page, and on the Duck Race website.
• Named Sponsor. This year we will once again have one Named Sponsor of the Estes Park Duck Race Festival. The Named Sponsor donates $5,000 and receives all of the benefits of being a Major Sponsor plus additional benefits that include commercials aired on the Rocky Mountain Channel. We are pleased to announce that Claire's Restaurant and Bar will once again be the Named Sponsor.
The 35th Annual Estes Park Duck Race Festival will be an in-person event, with the ducks racing down Fall River, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. This year’s Festival will feature live music, entertainment and activities for adults and children, drawing crowds to Estes Park from all over Colorado and beyond to enjoy the day. “We couldn’t hold the Duck Race without the support from all of our sponsors,” said Thompson.
The annual Rotary Duck Race Festival in Estes Park is one of the oldest duck races in the United States. Over the past 34 years, the Rotary Duck Race Festival has impressively returned over $3 million to the non-profit and charitable organizations who have participated in selling duck adoptions. This year’s 64 participating organizations deeply appreciate the support of the sponsors, who make it possible to help them carry out their mission to make the Estes Valley a better place to live.
For every duck adopted online for $25, the charity selected on the online adoption form will receive $22. Part of the balance will go to pay the online platform provider’s fees and the rest will be retained by the Rotary Club of Estes Park to offset operational costs of the next year’s Duck Race Festival.
To be a Duck Race sponsor and have your information on all printed materials, sponsorship commitments must be received no later than Tuesday, March 15, 2022. To obtain a Sponsor Invoice form, or for questions, contact Scott Thompson at Sponsors@EPDuckRace.org or 970-590-9941.
The Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is held annually on the ﬁrst Saturday in May. The Annual Duck Race continues a tradition started in 1989, which has returned nearly $3 million to local Estes Park charities and groups. 2023 marks the 35th annual Duck Race.
