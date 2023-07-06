Over the years, there have been certain constants that are associated with Rooftop Rodeo.
One primary fact is the community is the biggest supporter of Estes Park’s annual showcase, and it shows through the excitement that boils across town during rodeo week and in the abundance of local sponsors that provide financial backing for the rodeo.
Because of that, it’s become imperative for Rooftop Rodeo and the Town of Estes Park to give back to the community, and they do that through their support of non-profits.
“Rooftop Rodeo, like so many other rodeos across the country, has multiple goals – preserving our Western heritage and supporting our community,” said Cindy Schonholtz, the coordinator of Rooftop Rodeo, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5-Monday, July 10, at Granny May Arena in Estes Park inside the Estes Park Fairgrounds.
“We support the community in a number of ways, including partnering with many local non-profits. Rodeo fans are generous and help us by donating to the many non-profits we partner with each year. It is just the right thing to do and is ingrained in our culture to help others.”
Each non-profit has its own needs, and the finances raised at Rooftop Rodeo help fill them. This year the rodeo will support the Family Resource Center, Special Olympics for Colorado, Crisis Advocates, Estes Park Health Foundation, American Legion Circle 119, the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and local scholarships provided through the Estes Park Western Heritage Foundation.
“Our foundation has four responsibilities: scholarship, support of the Ace High Roughstock Academy, support of historical research and to represent Rooftop Rodeo at a national level,” said Mark Purdy, the foundation’s chairman. “We always give away two $2,500 scholarships each year; our hope is to double that next year.”
The funds for that come through sales in the Saloon, which is on the fairgrounds and open each night of the rodeo.
The money for Estes Park Health Foundation will be raised through Crowns for the Cure and the Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo pageant and will be bolstered by the Paint Estes Park Pink Night during the Saturday, July 8, performance of the rodeo. Contestants for Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo are raising money for a new DEXA scanner for the hospital, and there will be a booth and other opportunities to give.
“Rooftop Rodeo is a signature event for the Town of Estes Park,” Schonholtz said. “The economic impact it brings to the community by filling hotels and restaurants is vital to sustaining our tourist-based economy. Estes Park’s heritage is so important. It is easy to lose our great Western heritage, and Rooftop Rodeo is a good reminder each year of the importance of our traditions.”
The American Legion Circle 119 will be on hand with a booth to raise money and awareness on Military Night, Sunday, July 9. Tips earned at the Saloon will go to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, which administers financial assistance to rodeo cowboys that have a financial need primarily because of injury. When cowboys are injured, they are not able to compete for the prize money, and the fund helps them make ends meet until they are able to return to action.
“Rooftop Rodeo believes it is important to not only show our contestants hospitality while they are in Estes Park, but it is also important to support those who are injured while competing in rodeo events,” Schonholtz said. “The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund has been a game-changer for rodeo athletes. Before it was created by Justin Boots, cowboys would often enter very hard times when they were injured and not be able to return to the sport or, worse, they would return too soon and risk a more severe injury.
“We are thrilled to play a small part in this initiative that has helped so many in our rodeo family through the years.”
ROOFTOP RODEO NIGHTLY GIVING
Each non-profit will have a booth on the midway, and the rodeo will be raising money for them during the performance on their respective nights.
Thursday: Special Olympics
Friday: EVICS Family Resource Center
Saturday, Pink Night: Estes Park Hospital Foundation
Sunday: American Legion Post 119
Monday: Flinch Forward
Gates for Rooftop Rodeo open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5-Monday, July 10, with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. For more information about Rooftop Rodeo, which is a Town of Estes Park signature event, or to order tickets online, log on to www.RooftopRodeo.com. Other ticket inquiries may be made by contacting the Town of Estes Park Events office at events@estes.org or (970) 586-6104.
