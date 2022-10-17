A film crew from Welcome.US will be in Estes Park on October 19 and 20. The organization identified Estes as a community that has welcomed refugees from Ukraine and will be doing a feature film to show the acceptance that the folks of Estes have shown to the refugees. You are invited to be a part of the filming by attending this week’s Ukrainian lunch fundraiser at Rocky Mountain Deli, on Wednesday, October 19, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. The film crew will conduct interviews and film the action. At 3:00 pm the film crew will interview Mayor Wendy Koenig.
The lunch will be prepared by Ukrainians who have come to Estes through the United For Ukraine program. Tamara, Iryna, Galyna, and Lora will also be present for you to meet. Of course, the weekly lunch is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
United for Ukraine is the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service Program that allows Ukrainians to seek refuge in the United States. Here in Estes Park, the Welcome.US platform connects Ukrainians here under United For Ukraine, and people who want to help or sponsor newcomers. You can help by donating essential goods, donating airline mileage, host through Airbnb.org, hire a newcomer, or even sponsor a person or family. For more information about Welcome.US, see https://welcome.us
