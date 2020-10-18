- US 34 from Loveland to Estes Park is now open. This may be temporary and crews are on stand-by for further closures should #CameronPeakFire conditions change. Weather predictions are showing Monday could be dry with high winds again.
- US 36 between Estes, Lyons and Hwy 66/Longmont is currently open. US 36 between Lyons and Boulder is closed for the #CalWoodFire operations.
- Highway 7 between Lyons and Hwy 72 (Peak to Peak) is closed for #CalWoodFire operations. Hwy 7 from Estes Park to Hwy 72 is currently open.
- Watch www.cotrip.org for updates on state highways.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- High Winds Cause Mandatory Evacuations Of Glen Haven Area
- Cameron Peak Fire Update
- Cameron Peak Fire Update: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Communities Spared – Cameron Peak Fire Update For Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
- Update from Cameron Peak Operations, Afternoon of October 17, 2020
- US 34 in Big Thompson Canyon Closed to Allow for Evacuations
- Fire Activity Slows Temporarily: Evening Update, October 16, 2020
- Cameron Peak Fire Activity Slows Overnight
- Closures Expand In Rocky Mountain National Park Due To Cameron Peak Fire Activity
- Cameron Peak Fire Named Largest Fire In Colorado History
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.