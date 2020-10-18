US Hwy 34
  • US 34 from Loveland to Estes Park is now open. This may be temporary and crews are on stand-by for further closures should #CameronPeakFire conditions change. Weather predictions are showing Monday could be dry with high winds again.
  • US 36 between Estes, Lyons and Hwy 66/Longmont is currently open. US 36 between Lyons and Boulder is closed for the #CalWoodFire operations.
  • Highway 7 between Lyons and Hwy 72 (Peak to Peak) is closed for #CalWoodFire operations. Hwy 7 from Estes Park to Hwy 72 is currently open.
  • Watch www.cotrip.org for updates on state highways.

