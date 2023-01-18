Partners of the Downtown Estes Loop project have announced that initial tree removal and excavation will begin at the end of January before construction gets in to full production the second week of February. Prime contractor, Flatiron Construction, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Town of Estes Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation will start the initial phase of construction.
The first item crews will address is construction of a roundabout that connects Crags Drive, Moraine Avenue/US Highway 36 and West Riverside Drive. While work is underway, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures in the work zone. The roundabout is expected to be in its temporary traffic configuration by the summer.
The second goal of phase one is to demolish and reconstruct the Ivy Street Bridge. During bridge construction, Crags Drive, West Riverside Drive and Ivy Street will be closed to through traffic. Access for local traffic is available using the Post Office parking lot. The new bridge is expected to be completed by spring or early Summer of 2023 for the reopening of West Riverside Drive to accommodate for the busy summer tourism season.
Improving and relocating utility services is also a primary function during phase one. For phase one, the Contractor’s working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some night work may occur for upgrades to utilities.
As the project moves into additional phases, Moraine Avenue, Elkhorn Avenue and Rockwell Drive will be resurfaced. The project will wrap up with the traffic reconfiguration of West and East Riverside Drive along with intersection and road improvements in the project zone.
A community meeting will be held Tuesday, January 31 at 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming project and ask questions of the project team. The meeting will be streamed and recorded via www.estes.org/videos. Future updates throughout the duration of the project can be accessed by visiting the project’s webpage at www.DowntownEstesLoop.com. The website will be live beginning Monday, January 23.
Project Overview
The project originated through the Town’s 2013 application for Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) funds to construct a one-way couplet along Elkhorn Avenue, Moraine Avenue and Riverside Drive. Improvements consist of a 1.1-mile loop of Elkhorn Avenue, Moraine Avenue and Riverside Drives.
The Downtown Estes Loop project is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024. Major construction will take place during non-peak months, January through June and October through December. The purpose of this project is to improve access to and from Rocky Mountain National Park by reducing travel time, congestion and pedestrian and vehicle conflicts through downtown Estes Park, as well as the associated negative impacts to the visitor experience.
When the final configuration is in place, a one-way traffic pattern will exist on Elkhorn Avenue westward from the intersection of Riverside Drive through the intersection at Moraine Avenue, and southward on Moraine Avenue to a new roundabout on Moraine Avenue that connects Crags Drive, Moraine Avenue/US Highway 36 and Riverside Drive. An eastbound one-way traffic pattern will exist from the roundabout, northward on West Riverside Drive over the newly constructed bridge onto East Riverside Drive, which will be a one-way street taking motorists northward back to the intersection of Elkhorn Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Project Information
Project Website: www.DowntownEstesLoop.com
Project Email: PublicInfoCO@gmail.com
Project Phone: 970-880-2373
