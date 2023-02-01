By: Travis Machalek, Town Administrator and Reuben Bergsten, Utilities Director
On Dec. 20, 2022, the Town experienced one of the largest water main breaks in our water system’s history, located downtown on Elkhorn Avenue. The significant water loss impacted pipelines and customers in the northeast portion of our service area and caused an extreme water flow from our Glacier Creek Water Treatment Plant.
The Town’s Water Division staff learned of the break around 8 p.m. and quickly responded. With public safety in mind, our crews blocked the road, diverted traffic, called in emergency utility locates, and notified the Colorado Department of Transportation. Our crews isolated the broken pipe by closing system valves and stopping the flow through the broken pipe. Our team’s quick response resulted in the break being isolated just after 10 p.m. I am very proud of the dedication and skill of our team. Their work did not stop there. They continued working through the night to repair the broken pipe.
Treated water must be in contact with disinfectant for a set period of time to kill germs and organisms. State regulations require the Town to meet this contact time at the end of the treatment plant, even though our first customer during the winter is located about a mile away from the plant. The extreme water flow during this active leak reduced the time the water was in contact with disinfectant before it left the plant. However, the water remained in contact with the disinfectant as it traveled the mile down the pipe to the first customer and our calculations indicate that the water achieved the required contact time by the time it reached the first customer.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) does not currently recognize the additional contact time in the pipeline before the first customer because the only sampling point we have at the moment is at the treatment plant; therefore, the Town was considered out of compliance with contact time requirements for six hours during and after the leak. These regulatory requirements are in place for public health and safety, and we want you to be aware of what happened. Water customers will soon receive a notification in the mail. This letter will also be available on our website at www.estes.org/water. We hope you will contact us if you have any questions. Please call Mike Northcut, our Water Treatment Supervisor, at 970-577-3633. For information on state water quality regulations, please visit CDPHE’s website at www.cdphe.colorado.gov/water-quality-regulations-policies-and-guidance.
The Dec. 20 break was not the first water main break downtown. The Town systematically replaces water lines based on age, pipe condition, hydraulic analysis, and impacts on the water system. In consideration of the upcoming Downtown Estes Loop construction, the Town is working to expedite funding and construction to replace the pipeline on Elkhorn from MacGregor Avenue to Moraine Avenue (the same one that recently broke). The new ductile iron water line is a superior material to our old cast iron pipes. We can significantly reduce the risk of future breaks with this improved material, larger size, and better construction methods. This project will also include the installation of additional fire hydrants, increasing our fire-fighting capability.
Many of the pipes downtown were installed in the 1960s and are well past their useful life. These older cast iron pipes are brittle, making them easier to break. We are currently updating our Water Master Plan to balance pipe replacement priorities with available funding, and we are giving these older cast iron pipelines a high replacement priority.
