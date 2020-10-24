Fire officials have ordered Mandatory Evacuations along Highway 34 from Estes Park to Drake due to the East Troublesome Fire conditions.
Residents and business occupants should evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible using eastbound Highway 34. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.
For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuations, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.