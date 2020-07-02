The Estes Valley Fire Protection District values the educational approach over enforcement. Our goal is to influence fire safe behavior by winning over hearts and minds. This represents our commitment to lasting community risk reduction – not only do we work to help you understand the hazard, but how best to prevent it or reduce its impact.
For those who choose to disregard this partnership approach, enforcement measures are in effect. Fireworks are illegal within the Town of Estes Park, within the Estes Fire Protection District, and within the State of Colorado. It is unlawful for anyone to sell, lend, give away, set fire to, discharge, have in their possession, or otherwise use any fireworks within the Town without a permit. Please note that these illegal activities carry a hefty fine, not to mention the liabilities associated with property and environmental damage caused by using fireworks. Individuals may be responsible for reimbursement costs necessary to suppress a fire caused by fireworks as well.
We urge you to do your part and avoid purchasing and using fireworks over the July 4th holiday.
If you have questions about how you can be proactive with firework safety, please contact the Estes Valley Fire Protection District at phone (970) 577-3682. You can also learn more at www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire.
