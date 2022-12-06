The Red Kettle campaign is underway and there is a great group of people signed up to ring bells at Safeway. However, we still have 35 one-hour time slots available in order for us to fully staff every Red Kettle from now until Christmas Eve. We especially need individuals to sign up to serve as Bell Captains! This position is a Coach that makes sure all the players are on the field and in position to win the game. You make sure the bell ringers are in place at 11am and then you follow up at 5pm to wrap things up. We will support you in this position if you decide to give it a try. Please visit www.CrossroadsEP.org to see what date and time would work for you to serve as a bell ringer or bell captain. For more details, feel free to email me at brian@schaffer.net
We have a goal of raising $40,000 to support the work begin done in our community through the Salvation Army partners—Estes Park Police Department, Estes Valley Crisis Advocates and Crossroads Ministry. Please consider signing up to Ring the Bell as a way of helping take good care of our neighbors in need.
