It may be snowy now, but the 2023 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is right around the bend and Fall River will be flowing. The Duck Race Festival Committee has just unveiled this year’s theme and major prizes. The list of participating organizations that the Race will benefit is complete, and major and associate sponsors are signing up to support the Race.
The 2023 event on Saturday, May 6, will capture the adventure of life in the Rockies. Once again, the ducks will drop at Nicky’s Resort and finish at George Hix Memorial Riverside Plaza. The Festival will offer a variety of activities at Riverside Plaza and Performance Park. The Duck Waddle 5K will be sponsored by the Estes Park Running Club. The Estes Park Rotary’s Friendship Card, a fundraising and discount program, will be offered for sale at Riverside Plaza on Race Day. (Contact epfriendshipcard@gmail.com for more information.) “Interactive activities for the kids, live music and other entertainment, merchandise sales, the Friendship Card, and thousands of small yellow rubber ducks floating toward the finish line will combine to make the Festival fun for all ages,” said 2023 “Big Duck” Bill Solms, adding “This is the Rotary Club of Estes Park’s largest fundraising and ‘fun-raising' event of the year. Don’t miss it!”
The 2023 event will feature three major cash prizes and two three-night vacation stay packages with accommodations donated by Delaware North Parks and Resorts, parent company of The Ridgeline Hotel.
● Grand Prize $10,000 cash
● Second Prize: $6,000 cash
● Third Prize: $4,000 cash
● Vacation Stays:
o Three-night stay for two in a suite at the Tenaya Lodge plus a guided trip for two in Yosemite National Park.
o Three-night stay for two at Jim Bridger Cabins plus dinner for two at The Mine restaurant in Gardiner, MT and a snow coach or bus tour in Yellowstone National Park.
"Everyone loves to take a vacation, and these are wonderful places to relax and enjoy some beautiful national parks,” Solms said, adding "The vacation stay prizes will certainly add to the excitement for two lucky winners."
Why do we have a Duck Race? We have it to help the 64 participating Estes Valley charities and non-profit organizations. The complete list of beneficiary organizations will be available on epduckrace.org beginning February 24, the day duck adoption sales begin.
“I am very excited about the number and quality of the organizations we will be supporting this year,” said Larry Williams, Duck Race Festival Organizations Chair, who coordinated selection of the beneficiaries. “We are welcoming some new charities and look forward to their participation.”
“The generosity of sponsors makes the race possible,” said Scott Thompson, who is leading the 2023 sponsorship effort. A Major Sponsor contributes $500 or more in cash or services to support race prizes. An Associate Sponsor kicks in between $100 - $499 in cash or services. Each year we have one Named Sponsor that contributes $5,000.
We are proud to announce that Claire’s Restaurant and Bar has stepped up for the second consecutive year to be Named Sponsor of the 2023 Duck Race. All sponsors will be the beneficiaries of promotional activities and social media posts produced by the Duck Race.
Posters promoting the 2023 Duck Race have been designed by local artist Tim Buck and will appear all over Estes Park in the weeks before the race.
“The goal for 2023 is to raise $175,000 or more in duck adoptions that will benefit the participating organizations that are selling them,” Solms said. For every $25 adoption sold, $22 goes to the beneficiary organization, with part of the balance going to online adoption platform fees, and the rest going to the Rotary Club of Estes Park to offset costs of the Duck Race. In the past 34 years, the Estes Park Duck Race has returned over $3 million to nonprofits and charities in the Estes Valley.
