Exposure to wildfire smoke has known health risks, but are distant fires impacting our health differently than local fires? Join the Estes Valley Land Trust for an engaging discussion on how wildfire smoke affects the health of our communities at our virtual spring breakfast. Dr. Sheryl Magzamen, an Epidemiologist with the Colorado School of Public Health, and Dr. Jeffrey Pierce, a Professor at Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science, will discuss health risks related to wildfires that burn locally as well as “upwind” from the West Coast. The guest speakers will share information and trends related to wildfires and smoke that impact our Estes community, and the ways researchers are attempting to better understand and communicate health risks from smoke.
Hotter and drier conditions across the West have led to longer and more intense wildfire seasons. “Our local wildfires have obviously affected our community, leading to evacuations, threats to structures and even loss of life. Dr. Magzamen and Dr. Pierce will discuss how fires outside our region can also harm local residents and visitors” said Jeffrey Boring, Estes Valley Land Trust Executive Director.
This virtual event will be hosted via Zoom on Saturday, April 23rd at 9:00 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Please join here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free Cinnamon’s Bakery cinnamon rolls, if registered by April 15th. Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the cinnamon rolls will be emailed to those who register.
