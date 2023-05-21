Tourists, hikers and cyclists have another option to travel from the Denver/Boulder area to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park this summer with the resumption of Bustang to Estes service on Saturday, May 27.
Bustang to Estes will make two roundtrips on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays between Denver’s Union Station, Estes Park, and RMNP. The service continues through Sunday, Oct. 1.
Passengers disembarking in Estes Park can catch the town’s free trolley to access a variety of locations in town. Passengers using the service for access into RMNP will travel to the Park & Ride Transit Hub on Bear Lake Road. From there, they can transfer to the in-park shuttles with stops on the Bear Lake Road corridor.
Please Note: Bustang’s only stop in RMNP is the Park & Ride transit hub. Passengers headed there are reminded to be prepared with food and water prior to arriving in Estes Park. No food services are available at the Estes Park Visitors Center OR at the Park & Ride. In addition, a valid RMNP Entrance Pass is required to enter the park ($15 for an individual pass/ $30 for two or more riders). However, passengers do NOT need to purchase a Timed Entry Reservation Permit.
"Bustang has enjoyed providing seasonal service to Estes Park since 2019 and we appreciate our partnerships with the local communities,” said Kay Kelly, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s chief of innovative mobility. “We are excited to continue this popular service again this summer as we work to attract even more travelers into public transit options, which can alleviate traffic congestion and emissions in one of Colorado's most beautiful landscapes."
A roundtrip ticket is $15 per person with (discounts available for children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and students). To purchase tickets for Bustang to Estes and a RMNP pass, please visit ridebustang.com.
Schedule (may vary depending on weather and road conditions)
Westbound Run 200 Run 202
Denver Union Station – Bus Concourse Gate B4* 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
US 36 & Sheridan Station (Gate D) in Westminster* 7:20 a.m. 8:20 a.m.
US 36 & Broomfield Station (Gate R) 7:35 a.m. 8:35 a.m.
US 36 & Table Mesa Station (Gate B) in Boulder* 7:55 a.m. 8:55 a.m.
Lyons Park-n-Ride – US 36 & Park St. (far side)* 8:20 a.m. 9:20 a.m.
Estes Park Visitor Center – 500 Big Thompson Ave.** 8:55 a.m. 9:55 a.m.
RMNP Park & Ride Transit Hub** 9:40 a.m. 10:40 a.m.
*Pickup only / **Drop off only
Eastbound Run 201 Run 203
RMNP Park & Ride Transit Hub* 3:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m.
Estes Park Visitor Center – 500 Big Thompson Ave.* 4:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Lyons Park-n-Ride – US 36 & Park St. (near side)** 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.
US 36 & Table Mesa Station (Gate B) in Boulder** 5:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.
US 36 & Broomfield Station (Gate P) 5:20 p.m. 6:20 p.m.
US 36 & Sheridan Station (Gate C) in Westminster** 5:35 p.m. 6:35 p.m.
Denver Union Station – Bus Concourse Gate B4** 5:55 p.m. 6:55 p.m.
*Pickup only / **Drop off only
“We couldn’t be more excited with Bustang services returning to Estes Park this summer," said Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig. "If you're a local heading to the Denver area, or a guest visiting Estes, Bustang is a great way to beat the stress of traffic, avoid buying more gas, and it allows you to enjoy a smooth trip."
Ace Express Coaches of Golden operates Bustang to Estes for CDOT.
