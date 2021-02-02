Bank Of Estes Park Receives Trailblazing Bank Of The Year Award

Bank of Estes Park was awarded the Trailblazing Bank of the Year Award by Colorado Lending Source, announced on January 28, 2021. The award was based on the excellence and innovation that Bank of Estes Park has demonstrated in support of its community. Specifically noted were:
1) the bank created a dedicated pool of funds for micro loans for small businesses in Estes Park; 2) the bank created a unique and innovative “Grow Estes” business line of credit to meet the specific seasonal needs of the community’s businesses; 3) the bank collaborated to form innovative joint ventures for SBA PPP loans that resulted in one of the fastest application and funding processes in the nation, including expedited forgiveness, and made these immediately available to all qualified members of the community whether or not they were bank clients; and 4) has consistently demonstrated the willingness and ability to creatively and innovatively meet the needs of its community in a wide variety of unique ways.
The Trailblazing Bank of the Year Award was announced by Colorado Lending Source (CLS) at its annual meeting and awards ceremony. CLS is the state’s largest Certified Development Company (CDC), which notably was recently named by the SBA as the recipient of the 504 CDC of the Year Award during National Small Business Week. Scott Applegate, Chief Credit Officer at the bank commented, “It is incredibly meaningful for a small bank like us to receive an award like this, out of all the banks in Colorado, and especially to receive it from such a prime example of excellence, Colorado Lending Source—it is certainly exciting, humbling, and is an extraordinary honor.”
Tim Hull, CEO of Bank of Estes Park noted that “extraordinary results are always the result of extraordinary people making extraordinary efforts—in this case, to support the extraordinary community of Estes Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.