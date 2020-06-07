Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.