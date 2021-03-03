The Town's Parking & Transit Division is excited to announce that the 2021 Estes Transit (Free Shuttle) Sponsorship Program is now open to new sponsors. The sponsorship program offers interested individuals, nonprofits and/or businesses a way to market their business or organizational offerings in a highly visible manner, while also supporting the Town's seasonal shuttle service.
There are a variety of sponsorship levels to meet budgets of all sizes, with some sponsorships starting at $350.00 for the entire summer season. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and some opportunities will sell out quickly.
Interested sponsors can access the 2021 sponsorship application online by visiting www.estes.org/shuttles, or to request a copy via email, please contact Vanessa Solesbee, Parking & Transit Manager at vsolesbee@estes.org. Applications must be received no later than March 19, 2021.
Sponsorship investments will fund operational costs related to services offered by the Town's free shuttles, supporting the continuation of free shuttle rides for guests and residents annually in the Estes Valley.
The 2021 Estes Transit summer service will be officially announced in mid-March after presentation to the Town's Transportation Advisory Board and Shuttle Committee. Staff anticipate a service schedule similar to 2020 with some minor adjustments to routing. It is anticipated that Estes Transit will serve the following areas of Town in 2021:
Red Route / Elkhorn Express: Continuous loop serving stops along Elkhorn Avenue;
Gold Route: Serving The Stanley Hotel campus and Fall River Road corridor up to Rocky Mountain Gateway;
Blue Route: Serving Big Thompson Avenue, Dry Gulch Road and Lower Stanley Village;
Brown Route: Serving portions of downtown, including East Riverside Drive, Mary's Lake Road and a portion of Spur 66 near Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Park;
Silver Route: A loop serving the Highway 7 corridor, a portion of Fish Creek Road near the Estes Valley School District campus and Lake Estes; and the
Green Route: Weekend-only "express" service connecting the Town's largest parking areas (Parking Structure and Events Complex) with downtown during peak times of day.
Town staff, and its professional transit operator, Rocky Mountain Transit Management, are committed to welcoming residents and visitors back to public transit with continued investment in measures to protect the health and safety of our riders and drivers. More information on 2021 public health measures and requirements (provided by both the Centers for Disease Control and Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment) will be shared when the 2021 season is announced next month.
For more information about Estes Transit, visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
