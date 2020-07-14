Restricted as of Tuesday, June 14:
▪ Open fires, including camp or cooking fires
▪ Smoking in the open is not allowed, including trails, parks, and open spaces
▪ Fireworks or firework displays without permit approval from Estes Valley Fire District
▪ Incendiary devices, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, or tracer ammunition
▪ Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame on outdoor property unless approved by the Estes Valley Fire Code Official
▪ All burn permits are suspended until further notice
Not Restricted:
▪ Contained open fires in permanently constructed, stationary, masonry or metal fireplaces specifically designed for the purpose of combustion (fuel pile must be less than 3 ft in diameter and 2 ft in height)
▪ Fireplaces or wood stoves located inside permanent structures
▪ LPG or natural gas fired grills at private residences
▪ Compressed gas or Coleman fueled stoves and lanterns at developed campgrounds or picnic grounds
▪ Charcoal fired grills when located on a non-combustible surface of at least ten feet in diameter
▪ Approved grills used for the commercial cooking of food
▪ Flares used by Public Safety agencies to warn the public of danger
▪ Training fires used by Public Safety agencies
▪ The use of internal or external combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order and meeting published standards
These restrictions are dependent on the current fire danger and will be evaluated regularly. This restriction shall be effective until otherwise lifted or changed by the Fire Chief or his designee. To learn more about the current restrictions, how the need for restrictions are determined, or additional information on preparing your property for the risk of wildfire, please visit our website at: www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire.
