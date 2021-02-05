Wildfire Risk Reduction: The Perks Of Fire And Ice

By the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition and the Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative
You probably aren’t thinking a lot about wildfire these days, unless you’re throwing a log in the woodstove or settling something delicious into your smoker. For now, wildfires are in hibernation. But you may have noticed pockets of flames and some smoke across the snowy landscape around Red Feather Lakes. Fire crews have been busy taking advantage of winter conditions to burn hazardous fuels that were cleared and formed into piles last year. Pile burning is a critical phase in the year-round work of returning our forests to a healthier state, protecting our water supplies, and reducing the risks posed by increasingly intense wildfires.
Striking While the Iron is Cold
The combination of cold days and snow on the ground creates excellent conditions for the safe use of fire. Snow can be used as a fire break. Cold air keeps flames calmer. Prescribed fires are usually planned for days when breezes are forecast. A little wind helps move the flames though the project area while helping to disperse the smoke. The price is right, too. The cost of prescribed fire is considerably lower than fighting wildfires. It’s even lower in winter when fewer resources are needed to accomplish the work and firefighters aren’t busy with active wildfires.
Pile burning is the most common type of project undertaken in cold and snowy conditions. Also known in fire lingo as “slash” piles, they can be as small as a refrigerator or as large as a house. Conditions in and around the treatment unit and in the air determine when piles are ignited. Everything is monitored closely throughout the operation until the burn is complete. If too much snow melts or the piles burn too hot for too long, fire crews will extinguish them. Smoke and flames can be seen while the piles burn down and it’s normal to see them burn into the night as temperatures drop.
Some Whopping Winter Work– only if conditions allow
Firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest plan to take advantage of winter snow to burn slash piles from multiple fuels reduction and hazardous tree removal projects. Burning of these piles could take place throughout the upcoming snowy, winter months. Typically, crews are permitted to burn as many as 250 to 1,000 smaller hand piles a day at each location if conditions are met, which includes a minimum of three inches of snow cover, and one to 40 larger machine piles could be burned a day with a minimum of six inches of snow.
These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.
Areas that could be burned this year around Estes as conditions allow include:
• Thompson River 4: 10,500 hand piles General Location: 6 miles east of Estes Park
• Thompson River 3: 4,200 hand piles General Location: Hwy. 36 and Lions Gulch Trailhead, near Estes Park, CO
• Cedar Park 1: 10,000 hand piles General Location: Hwy. 34 and FSR-128 Storm Mountain Road, near Drake, CO
Information is posted online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
