Estes Park Power & Communications is working to restore electricity to the portions of the west Estes Valley that were turned off yesterday. This should be complete by the afternoon today.
breaking developing
Power Restored To Parts of Estes Park
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- A Message From The Estes Valley Fire Protection District
- Town of Estes Park Asking Visitors To Leave Due to Voluntary Evacuation Notice
- Fire Heading Toward Estes Park Slows
- Fire Moving Quickly Toward Estes Park
- Mandatory Evacuations ordered issued for for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and west side of the Estes Park area
- Fire Activity Updates, Saturday, October 24, 2020
- East Troublesome Fire Update In Rocky Mountain National Park
- Fire Activity Report, October 23
- Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For The Estes Valley
- EVFPD Gives Update On Fire Status
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.