By: Town Administrator Travis Machalek
First and foremost, COIVD-19 is a human tragedy and a public health disaster. In America alone, over 420,000 people have lost their lives to this disease, with many more impacted through long-term symptoms, the loss of family and friends, and social isolation and economic stressors. The pandemic is not over. Even though there is light at the end of the tunnel in the form of approved vaccines, infection rates are higher locally than they have ever been with the exception of November and December of last year.
Beyond the obvious impacts on human health, the public health interventions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 are incredibly hard on small businesses throughout the world. This is especially true for our local businesses. While some have managed to weather the storm up to this point, others have been driven perilously close to - or over - the edge by shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and the ever-evolving regulatory environment necessitated by the Coronavirus.
The board and staff of your Town government have been proactive in our approach to assist the small businesses that are critical to our community's quality of life. We are in constant communication with our partners to identify needs and to help out where we are able. To date, the Town has provided assistance in three main forms: (1) direct financial aid, (2) the creation, facilitation, and promotion of support programs, and (3) administration of direct aid from other levels of government.
The Town acted early on in the pandemic to assist our small business community by providing $300,000 in direct financial aid to small businesses in the Estes Valley in April and May of 2020. This money was rapidly distributed to businesses through a partnership with the Estes Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) and the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Additionally, the Town Board provided more direct financial aid earlier this month by approving the waiver of most Town liquor license renewal fees, keeping a collective $50,000 in the pockets of local business owners that have been heavily impacted by COVID-related capacity restrictions.
Beyond direct financial assistance, the Town has continually supported small businesses through the creation and facilitation of a variety of support programs. The most visible of these efforts has been the establishment, facilitation, and ongoing staff support of the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC) in collaboration with community partners. The EVRC has, among other accomplishments, created the Safe and Strong Resiliency Plan, assisted with the "Keep NoCo Open" public information campaign, and recruited a new delivery service to the community (Warrior Xpress - more information coming soon). Learn more about EVRC initiatives at www.estes.org/evrc. Watch for a series of articles about the EVRC's work from its partners in the coming weeks.
A more behind-the-scenes way that the Town supports local small businesses is by administering direct aid from other levels of government. The Winterizing Outdoor Spaces program was developed by EVRC partners to leverage State grant money to purchase equipment to winterize outdoor spaces for businesses with capacity restrictions. The Town is currently receiving equipment and distributing it to successful applicants.
Outside of the EVRC, Town staff has created and implemented the "Embrace the Views Outdoor Dining and Retail Program,” which is designed to aid restaurant and retail owners by increasing their outdoor capacity by utilizing the public right-of-way adjacent to their business location between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Another prominent example of the Town facilitating direct aid from other levels of government can be seen in the Town's participation in processing applications and distributing funds for the State Small Business Relief Program. Larimer County has selected the Town of Estes Park to be one of three hubs in Larimer County responsible for processing applications and distributing funds for this program. The Town is working with the Chamber and EDC to accept applications for this program, review them against established award criteria, coordinate with the two other hubs in Larimer County (Fort Collins and Loveland), and distribute checks to qualifying businesses. Learn more at www.estes.org/smallbusinessrelief.
The Town is working with healthcare partners to support their work in providing vaccinations. As vaccines begin to be distributed and we embark on a new, more hopeful phase of the pandemic, it is important to recognize that our local businesses still need support. While the Town cannot provide complete relief for all of the economic hardships faced by our small businesses during this pandemic, we continue to evaluate options to help in these times where every dollar counts. Every community member can help by taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and by safely patronizing and promoting our local businesses so we can all come through this together.
