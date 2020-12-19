Following a two year process, Wildfire Homes, LLC has broken ground. The project is owned and operated by Rick and Susan Allnutt and Mark and Melissa Westover. “I know many people were wondering if this project was going to happen,” commented Melissa Westover, “There were times when we wondered too. Who could ever anticipate the challenges we all have faced over the last year? Yet, here we are, ready to build our first building, it’s a bit surreal.”
The first structures built will be workforce housing units, eventually there will be 88 total workforce units. “We have heard for years that the need for workforce housing is huge,” said Rick Allnutt. “ We plan to deliver on that need!”
Workforce housing is restricted to at least one person in the household that works a minimum of 30 hours per week in the Estes Valley. Occupancy and ownership of workforce units are not income based, nor are the units subsidized in any way. In addition to the 88 workforce units, the development includes 26 townhomes and 14 single family lots. “ There are no deed restrictions on those properties,” said Mark Westover, “However, we have written into the covenants that there will be no vacation rentals. We want the development to feel like a neighborhood, where people know and look out for each other,” he said.
One very bright spot in the development of Wildfire Homes, is the benefit to Crossroads Ministries. “When we looked at the initial plans, it made sense to offer our current Westover Construction building to Crossroads in exchange for their property,” said Melissa, “the property Crossroads now sits on, will allow for more workforce units and provide continuity to the development. In exchange, Crossroads receives a newer, updated building that better meets their needs,” she said, “To us, that was like the icing on the cake!”
Wildfire Development, Inc. will be building the project. “We wanted to separate this project from Westover Construction,” Mark commented, “However, those purchasing properties in this development can expect the same high quality we’ve built our reputation on,” he said. “Westover Construction will still be going strong, doing high quality custom home building, we have no desire to let go of the business we’ve worked so hard to build.”
The Wildfire project, located across from 1789 Wildfire Road, is expected to take 3-5 years to build. Those interested in more information can contact www.wildfirecolorado.com or
call 970-480-1823.
