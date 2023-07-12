Paint Estes Pink is a weeklong initiative put forth by Estes Park Health Foundation to raise money for oncology services at Estes Park Health. The week culminates in Pink Night at the Rooftop Rodeo where Paint Estes Pink Competition Winners are announced.
The Cause
This year, Paint Estes Pink raised funds to purchase a new Dexa Scanner for Estes Park Health. Short for dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), a Dexa scan measures bone mineral density, helping doctors evaluate bone health and determine the likelihood of osteoporosis or fractures. While a DEXA scan isn’t typically used to diagnose cancer, it can provide important information to help determine whether additional testing is needed. Women with higher bone density have a higher risk of cancer.
Crowns for the Care Competition
A key fundraiser, the Crowns for the Care Competition enlists local women to raise funds to win the title of Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo, announced during Pink Night, which is Saturday night of the Rooftop Rodeo in July. Starting June 1, women raise money to benefit oncology services at Estes Park Health. This year, funds raised go directly toward the purchase of a new Dexa Scanner for Estes Park Health.
This year, nine women competed in the Crowns for the Care Competition: Wendy Rigby, Marguerite Sandell, Debbi Stalder, Ruth Cooper, Betsy Bayer, Ingrid Drouin, Lisa Wahler, Maureen McCann, and Dr. Jenny McLellan. These local philanthropists raised a record $108,731.20, with Ruth Cooper winning the Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo crown with over $23k in donations. Everyone at the Foundation is over the moon with the unparalleled amount of funds these nine women raised in 6 short weeks.
The Estes Park Health Foundation sends out a special thank-you to all the contestants and to the Past Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo Queens, all under the mentorship of Sherry Unruh, who donated countless hours of their time to serve as mentors and support staff. Fundraising like this truly takes a village.
Best Decorated Business Competition
Local Businesses dress their storefronts in Pink during Rooftop Rodeo Week and volunteer judges determine the best-looking one. The winner displays an award for the year with their business name inscribed. This year Bank of Estes Park won the best-decorated competition, leaving no stone unturned in their decorating efforts. Thanks to all the businesses who helped Paint Estes Pink: Bank of Colorado, Mountain Home Café, Cousin Pat’s, Colorado Homestead, Omnibus, and the Wild Horse Gift Shop.
Sponsors
The Rooftop Rodeo, Estes Park News, and Estes Park Trail-Gazette all supported Paint Estes Pink Week with thousands of dollars of in-kind donations in services and ad space.
