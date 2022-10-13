David Hayes to serve as Chief of the Estes Park Police Department

David Hayes will begin service as Estes Park’s new Police Chief on Nov. 28, 2022. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, “Dave brings significant, forward-thinking public safety experience to Estes Park. Over his career he has proven to be a dedicated and adaptive leader for his team, with a strong focus on his department’s community relationships and collaboration.” Machalek selected Hayes for the Police Chief position following a nationwide recruitment process, a community meet-and-greet with five finalists, and a series of rigorous interviews by panels representing community stakeholders, police department staff, trustees and town executives.
Hayes commented, “I am honored to be selected as the Estes Park Police Chief, and plan on working diligently with town staff and members of our community to make the Police Department even better-focused on continuous improvement.”
Hayes is currently Chief of Police in Louisville, Colorado, a position he earned in 2014. He also served more than 30 years with the Boulder Police Department. His leadership has guided communities through floods, riots and fires, including the 2021 Marshall Fire. He prioritizes community-focused programs including mental health co-response, domestic violence and crisis advocacy, restorative justice programs, police chaplain services and community policing. Hayes’ awards include the Boulder County District Attorney’s 2021 award for service to victims of domestic violence.
Hayes pursued Estes Park’s Police Chief position with a desire to serve a community he has appreciated throughout his life. His family vacationed in Estes Park when he was a child, and he later brought his own two daughters to enjoy the area. He has been a part-time resident of Estes Park since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.