Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.