Larimer County

Larimer County is now aligned with statewide Colorado public health orders and recommendations. There are currently no local public health orders related to COVID-19. Businesses may implement their own policies so long as they are meeting the minimum requirements set forth by the state of Colorado. We're asking all residents to be kind to others and respectful when visiting business establishments as everyone adapts to new requirements and recommendations.

Resources:

Statewide mask guidance: https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance

Resources for businesses: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/larimer-county-covid-19-guidance-businesses

Get vaccinated: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

If you have any questions related to COVID-19 or regulations, please contact Larimer County Health at covidconcerns@larimer.org or call 970-498-5500.

