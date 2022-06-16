Visit Estes Park leads the way in supporting the Kahuna Memorial Project
The Kahuna Memorial Project received a sponsorship this week from Visit Estes Park along with $1,000.
The goal of the Kahuna Memorial Project, which began its fundraising campaign in May, is two-fold. The Steering Committee seeks to commission and install a significant piece of public art that not only tells the story of the legendary elk but also increases public awareness of safety around wildlife. In just under a month, the Kahuna Memorial project is nearing the 10 percent mark of its fundraising goal.
“Estes Park is known for its beautiful bronze sculptures, and while the bar is high for public art here, we don’t want to create just another statue,” said Steering Committee chair, John Coombs. “We want the Kahuna Memorial to have a certain ‘wow’ factor that will inspire people, but also inform them about how to stay safe around and while observing wildlife.”
The fundraising goal of $150,000 is large because the scope of the project is large. In addition to the memorial itself, the Kahuna Memorial Project will incorporate a much-needed educational component into this effort.
Barb Prentiss-Davis, Estes Park’s own “Mrs. Santa,” serves on the Steering Committee. “We would like to see long-lasting bronze signage that could be installed at various places in the Estes Valley that would broaden the public’s awareness of the importance of safety around the elk,” said Prentiss-Davis. “Too often, out of enthusiasm, visitors get dangerously close to the elk who then act out of instinct to protect their herd from what they perceive as a threat.”
The vision of the Kahuna Memorial project is to tell Kahuna’s story and share his legacy with future generations who will come to visit the Rocky Mountains and admire his many descendants in a careful manner. The Kahuna Memorial Project has aligned with the Art Center of Estes Park, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Contributions to the project are tax-deductible and can be made through the organization’s GoFundMe page or by check in care of the Art Center of Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.