Due to rapidly evolving fire conditions, the Town of Estes Park is requesting visitors leave the community as we monitor rapidly evolving circumstances from the #EastTroublesomeFire to the west. Highways 34, 36 to 66, and 7 to 72 are open. Please watch official fire information sources for updates. Ensure you are signed up for real-time emergency alerts at nocoalerts.org. For #cameronpeakfire updates text LCEVAC to 888-777. For #easttroublesomefire updates, text TFIRE to 888-777.

