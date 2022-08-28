Respect. Reflect. With Every Step
We are excited to announce that we will be hosting our first 9/11 Memorial 5k and stair climb this year! The event will be on September 11th and will honor those who lost their lives 21 years ago. The event is open to all, with details and registration here: nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/estespark
Events like this help us to honor those who came before and were willing to sacrifice for the good of their communities. It's also an opportunity to recognize all those who flinch forward every day to serve.
More details will continue to be posted to the website. Thanks to all those who have supported so far, including the Town of Estes Park, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, Flinch Forward, American Legion Post 119, Bank of Colorado and the Estes Park Running Club.
Proceeds from this event will support the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
Schedule for the 2022 Estes Park
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & 5K Walk
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Estes Park Visitor Center
500 Big Thompson Avenue
Estes Park, CO
Stair Climb Schedule
Onsite Registration: 7:00 a.m.
Opening Ceremony: 8:00 a.m.
Climb Start: 8:46 a.m.
Climb End: 11:00 a.m.
5K Walk Schedule
Onsite Registration: 5:30 a.m.
5K Start: 6:40 a.m.
This event is open to the community
Important information:
Registration is $35
Online registration will close Sept. 4th
Early packet pick up starting Sept. 1
Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Estes Valley Fire Station
901 N. Saint Vrain Avenue
Estes Park, CO.
