Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Snow showers. High 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.