Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around Colorado cities and towns, including Estes Park, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm to salute those fighting on the front lines of the war against COVID-19. The planes are expected to fly over Estes Park around 4:40pm.
As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.
“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”
The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colo. They will be seen at multiple locations from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, Colo., including Fort Carson and the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park.
“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” Fesler said. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”
Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are listed in related documents.
Two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard taxi towards the runway during a practice alert scramble, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, Mar. 31, 2020. While many members of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, are under a stay-at-home order due to the COVID19 virus, essential employees are keeping the mission by enhancing proficiency training for pilots and crew of the unit.
