The founding partners celebrated the official grand opening of the Thumb Open Space as public land managed by the Town of Estes Park with a ribbon-cutting at the Thumb trailhead the afternoon of June 30. Representatives from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), The Access Fund, Estes Valley Land Trust and Rocky Mountain Conservancy joined Mayor Wendy Koenig and other Town representatives for the event. Speaking to these partnerships and those with the neighbors and community as a whole, Mayor Koenig commented, “When we come together with a vision for our community, I believe there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”
In May of 2021, the Town of Estes Park officially purchased 65 acres on the south side of Prospect Mountain for designation as the Thumb Open Space. The purchase was made possible through the dedication of partners including the previous owner of the open space, GOCO, Access Fund, Estes Valley Land Trust, Rocky Mountain Conservancy and the Town itself. Subsequently, the Town engaged partners and residents to help create a sustainable and conscientious management plan for the area. The Town of Estes Park and its partners are committed to balancing the use of the open space for recreational purposes, ecological considerations, and the quality of life for residents of the neighborhood and community.
The Thumb Open Space is named for the large, thumb-like rock outcrop on the southeastern side of the property. For decades this property was a popular, but privately owned, hiking and climbing destination. The first known climber of the Thumb was the legendary Tom Hornbein, who began frequenting the area in the late 1940s. Mr. Hornbein shared a brief history of his experiences at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Thumb Open Space features were later used by professional climber Tommy Caldwell as a training ground. The property now offers nearly 50 routes from 5.0 to 5.13, as well as high-quality bouldering. The area is also known for its great hiking, trail running and dog walking—with Longs Peak, Mount Meeker, and Twin Sisters in view from nearly the entire trail.
The Thumb Open Space will remain undeveloped and open for wildlife and public enjoyment. The public access trailhead can be reached by traveling west one mile on Peak View Drive from the intersection of Peak View Drive and Colorado Highway 7. Parking is available in the unimproved gravel parking area on the north side of Peak View Drive in front of the existing green water pump house. For additional information including open space rules and climbing guide permitting, please visit www.estes.org/thumb or email thumb@estes.org.
