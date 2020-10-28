Due to current fire conditions after the snowstorm, fire officials from the Incident Management Team and local authorities have downgraded the evacuation status for the Estes Valley. Areas on the west side of the valley on mandatory evacuation have been downgraded to voluntary status. Voluntary evacuation status for the rest of the valley has been lifted.
The East Troublesome Fire Thompson Zone is still a potential threat to the Estes Valley. The fire is still burning. However, due to the snow, fire officials want to allow residents and visitors to return, and businesses to operate as much as possible, as they continue to monitor and manage the fire. Fire behavior is expected to increase as the temperature increases and winds revive the fire.
It is critical to remain prepared to evacuate within an hour, no matter your location in the valley. Plan your evacuation route and check its availability at the time of evacuation. All state highways are currently open.
Any businesses that serve visitors are asked to ensure they communicate the importance of evacuation preparedness with visitors, as well. Ensure you are signed up for emergency alerts at www.NoCoAlert.org. Please ensure you are following COVID safety precautions at all times
Firefighters and emergency responders continue to have a heavy presence in the community. Please be conscious of this as you're traveling through Estes Park.
Please join tonight's Facebook Live community meeting at 7:30 p.m. for updates on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome (Thompson Zone) fires: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire (no account needed)
Official fire information resources:
Sign up for real-time emergency alerts and view the evacuation zones map: www.nocoalert.org
For text updates on the Troublesome Fire, text the word TFIRE to 888777.
For text updates on the Cameron Peak Fire, text the word LCEVAC to 888777.
Watch www.cotrip.org for updates on state highways or call 511.
Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500 and www.larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire (evacuation resources, shelter, animals, etc.)
Information on the East Troublesome Fire Thompson Zone and Cameron Peak Fires is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/ or www.facebook.com/cameronpeakfire. Email 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.govor call 970-541-1008
Smoke Update: fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
Rocky Mountain National Park: www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
Support firefighters and public safety by following the fire bans.
Have a plan, be ready - resources in English and Spanish www.estesvalleyfire.org/cameron-peak-fire-resources
Information from the Town of Estes Park at www.facebook.com/townofestesparkco and www.estes.org/emergency
