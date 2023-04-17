April 14, 2023 Candidate answers to LWV of EP questions:
Answers have been edited in length to keep within guidelines asked of the candidates but have otherwise been the words of the candidates.
Questions to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District Candidates:
1. Why do you want to be on the EVFPD board and what experience or expertise do you bring?
2. What ideas do you have that would address the top challenges facing the EVFPD?
3. Should the EVFPD promote building code changes to better prevent fires? Why or why not?
4. Do you believe the percentage received by the EVPFD of the Town of Estes Park's tax revenue from visitors should be increased? Why, or why not?
5. What do you believe the EVFPD should do if the mill levy increase is not approved?
Answers:
Lawrence Learning:
1. I have had a lifelong desire to make a difference in this world and this is one way I can continue to pay it forward in my community. I bring valuable experience and expertise to the board, including:
Years of experience in operating a Colorado Special District.
Knowledge about good governance and policy governance.
Experience coordinating and leading emergency services.
Specific experience in strategic planning and business development.
2. During my three-year tenure on this board, I have worked closely with the fire district board, leadership, and volunteers to develop strategic plans focused on:
Preserving and supporting our proud volunteer firefighter tradition.
Maintaining excellence in fire apparatus, equipment, supplies, and training.
Improving emergency response times throughout the district.
Reducing fire risk through effective prevention and implementation of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
3. The EVFPD is dedicated to fire prevention and has worked diligently with the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County to adopt and enforce building codes that make sense in our local community and help protect lives, buildings, and property. Note the emphasis on making sense in our local community. Building codes should be beneficial and appropriate based on the unique situation in the Estes Valley and our wildfire urban interface.
4. The growth in visitors to the Estes Valley has been amazing. Millions of visitors have a very significant impact on our local emergency services. I am only one of the few thousand full-time Estes Valley residents and I do think this financial burden needs to be shared by the visitors through sales taxes. Currently, about 54 percent of EVFPD revenue comes from local sales tax. The fire district did pursue an increase in sales taxes with the town trustees, but our request was not successful.
5. If the mill levy increase is not approved by the voters, then we will go back to the proverbial drawing board. Adjustments will need to be made to our assumptions about revenues and expenses and some of our goals and planned enhancements for the fire department will need to be delayed or adjusted. I believe that EVFPD definitely needs our support to continue to provide excellence in fire protection and prevention. I would encourage everyone to vote in favor of the ballot initiative.
Jonathan Hodde:
1. I have been on the Board for 3 years and consider it an honor to have the opportunity to serve our members, staff, and the entire Estes Valley. I have a background in Forest Management as well as forest fire management/mitigation and wildland firefighting.
2. The current Strategic Plan being presented is a list of ideas the Board and leadership of the District see as addressing those very challenges.
3. Promoting code education and working towards meeting those standards is a large task due to the age of so many of our buildings. Whether the current 2018 International Fire Code remains the standard, or if the 2021 IFC is adopted, the good work of progressing towards those standards is a top priority.
4. The EVFPD went in front of the Trustees and asked for a 3 percent increase in sales tax revenue, from 7 percent to 10 percent. The Trustees weren’t supportive of the request and recommended the District pursue a Mill Levy increase.
5. The District should take a step back and reengage with the community for further input. Working to improve the safety of our community for the volunteer responders, residents, and visitors will remain a top priority.
Marybeth Bruchwalski:
1. I am excited to serve the community in a role that I believe is important for the responsible growth of the Estes Valley. I bring 30 years of experience in the health care and corporate world, the majority in managerial positions. My husband is a district firefighter which will offer me a better understanding of the operational side of the EVFPD. I feel that being new to an elected tax-based district position will provide the board with an unbiased fresh perspective.
2. I believe the opportunity to strengthen the district’s foundation and culture with current resources is possible, and recruiting and growth will be successful if our volunteers and staff are brought into the plan. Challenges which have been outlined by the district over the last several months indicate growth of a future system at the potential cost of today’s system. We must strive for a strong foundation to ensure we can all work together as a team with a strong leadership.
3. The EVFPD should continually review and consider any updated fire codes in line with the goal to “make the Estes Valley a safer place. ” I recognize that fire codes are complicated and would rely on resources that the board has available to make good decisions about balancing what is right for the community with the cost.
4. Based on information provided by the district to the public, if operational expenses are driven primarily by visitor demand, then there should be equitable funding of the fire services paid for by visitors, which may come in the form of sales tax. My responsibility is to my electors and I would carefully weigh the cost versus benefit of any additional costs whether in the form of taxes or fees. In any case, voters deserve to clearly understand what they would be getting for the additional expenses, if necessary.
5. If the mill levy issue is not approved, EVFPD operations will continue without any decrease in service or safety to our community. It is paramount that we take a close look at the proposed strategic plan and balance the services that the fire district provides with community expectations. In addition, the board should engage with the community to obtain a more accurate understanding of what their expectations are of the fire district. This allows community engagement for future success.
Questions to the Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District Candidates:
1. What qualifications, experiences, and education do you have that qualifies you to serve on the EVRPD board?
2. What are your ideas to address the top challenges facing the EVRPD?
3. Please comment on the financial stability of the EVRPD.
4. What EVRPD projects or capital improvements would you advocate for and why?
5. What are your ideas about childcare being provided by EVRPD?
Answers:
Dan Derman:
1. Board of Directors of a private for-profit computer software training company; Total Quality Improvement Board Member (alongside the president, Faculty and other sr level administrators) for a university tasked with helping set strategic direction for that university; Estes Valley Board of Realtors (EVBOR) member. Education: Master of Science. Experience: Sr Director of Ops at Fortune 10 company; Director of University Learning Services and Grant Programs; Real Estate Broker.
2. Listen first. Query other Rec Center members, golfers, clients, etc. to understand needs and greatest interests.
3. My understanding is that as usage continues to increase, more revenue would be helpful to maintain current services / facilities and to add if so desired. The key will be to focus on safety first, then improvements, then additions all while recognizing that revenue is limited.
4. Pickleball court availability (indoor and outdoor) is mentioned as a great need as the count of local players continues to increase rapidly.
5. I know there are many challenges associated with providing childcare (legal, staffing, logistical, real estate, etc.) but it is a huge need. I will support the effort to find a workable solution.
Michael Fallon:
1. Graduated 1976 from Southwest Minnesota State University with degrees in Biology & Chemistry. Retired 2000 from Alaska Dept. of Fish & Game as the assistant fish hatchery manager. Duties were diagnosing fish diseases & maintaining water quality. Reviewed & submitted the multimillion-dollar budget. Resident of Estes in 2004. Active in aquatic programs. Coached swim teams including H. S. girls for 3 seasons and 3 yrs. with the Otters team. Since 2004 Lifeguarded at the pool and helped transition to new Rec Center.
2. Though I would be new to the board, my concern would be to review and maintain safety plans / cost-benefit analysis and identify with the needs of other programs within the Rec. District.
3. Though I would be new to the board, my concern would be to review and maintain safety plans / cost-benefit analysis and identify with the needs of other programs within the Rec. District.
4. I’m aware of the improvements to the Marina, Mary’s Lake Campground, and the new water system at the Golf course. I’m unaware of what is next on the agenda.
5. Currently, I’m very much aware of the enjoyment provided by open swimming for the kids. Originally a program for childcare was provided for but the public intent and commitment fell short of expectations. Revisiting a plan for childcare could be possible.
Mark Moraczewski:
1. My background is law enforcement having had a career of 42 years in city and state departments. I worked on many committees that dealt with policy and procedure during my career. I have a BS in Criminal Justice from Univ. of Nebraska. I am running for a position on the EVRPD because I want to be involved with our beautiful community and I care about the services it provides to our District. My wife and I have a love for the outdoors and recreation.
2. I believe that any issues should fall within the guidelines of the district mission. I also believe that good recreation programs add to the quality of life of its citizens. I believe you need to study all the pros and cons and components of any new idea that is critical for the decision-making process of the board. I always felt I was a team player and was willing to listen and respect opinions of community members, staff, and other board members in the decision-making process.
3. Looking at the 2023 budget it appears that EVRPD is financially stable. I am in favor of researching grants for new projects and for donations from the public. I feel the board must create a vision of the future that is financially sustainable to keep EVRPD stable. I do not like government waste, I believe in sound fiscal management.
4. I am in favor of the coming improvements being made to our facilities. Improvements to be made this year are, parking lot resurfacing of Stanley Park, Marina and baseball area, tennis court resurfacing and Mary’s Lake campground improvements. It is important to keep up on these projects before they deteriorate further, which could be more costly.
5. I am not opposed to childcare being offered or researching the idea. I’m not sure if the EVRPD should be in the business of running childcare. I do believe that if we could find a licensed childcare business that would be willing to contract with the district to provide the services, I would be in favor of that.
Heather Gooch:
1. I feel still just as passionate about the work I am doing as I did when I ran the first time. I enjoy my role on the board and I love serving my community and I hope to be elected again to continue this work.
2. The candidate did not respond.
3. The candidate did not respond.
4. The candidate did not respond.
5. The candidate did not respond.
Questions to the Upper Thompson Sanitation District Board Candidates:
1. What personal or professional attributes do you have that will make you a valuable and productive Board member?
2. What actions or priorities for the Sanitation District do you want to focus on if elected to the Board?
3. What do you believe you can contribute to addressing the stated system challenges of the Upper Thompson Sanitation District: (aging infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and limited capacity)?
4. What is your opinion on the Upper Sanitation District Ballot Initiative “... to collect, retain and spend all revenues and other funds from any and all sources, including revenues and other funds received from any and all sources. ”(etc.)
5. Do you see any financial challenges other than the planned new Water Reclamation facility?
Answers:
Gerald Darmafall:
1. I've been a Project Manager on several substation projects for Longmont
Power & Detroit Edison, both utility companies. I possess a BSEE and a certificate in Finance & Accounting from Pace University, NY.
2. Ensuring a smooth transition to new plant, while also operating current aged facility which is nearing full capacity.
3. I'm familiar with federal regulations concerning drinking and navigable waters and allowable discharges.
4. I'm fully onboard with this ballot initiative as it takes the handcuffs off UTSD finances.
5. Yes, retention of trained plant operators at UTSD due to our local high cost of living. Retention of employees is my number two priority.
Susan Doylen:
1. The most important attribute I offer is my unique knowledge of the community and its’ diverse population obtained over 60 years of family history in Estes. I have served my community 4 years on the UTSD Board of Directors, 35 years as a successful business owner, and over 30 years in appointed, elected and volunteer roles. I prepare for meetings, ask questions, engage with citizens, and serve with integrity, always mindful that I represent all citizens.
2. The highest priority is ensuring the District wastewater infrastructure is able to meet future Federal and State regulatory requirements in a sustainable, efficient, and affordable manner. Long term we need to address creating common wastewater efficiencies that serve the entire Estes Valley and the environment.
3. Having worked on many projects that were met with fear and/or resistance by the community, I have learned that most people, when presented with facts and reasons something needs to be accomplished will listen. Change is hard, and in a small community, often magnified. When the decision makers work to manage change while considering community concerns – impact, aesthetics, etc. change can succeed, it takes courage to look forward and stand up for what truly needs to be accomplished.
4. New wastewater infrastructure is costly and complex, recent events have also had significant impact on labor and material costs needed to complete the project. One way we can lessen the financial burden on our customers is to obtain grants to offset these costs, now and in the future, therefore I heartily support UTSD ballot Issue A.
5. Additional financial challenges, beyond the new wastewater treatment infrastructure, include the ongoing challenge of retaining, attracting, compensating, and training highly qualified wastewater professionals in a community where affordable housing options continue to diminish, and quality family support systems are limited.
Ronald Duell:
1. I have 40 years experience in the Water and Wastewater industry. As a Wastewater operator, and as a Collections system operator.
2. I would like to see the proposed WRF come to fruition. And to keep quality employees by adequate pay, and benefits.
3. From my years of work experience, I understand regulations, compliance, capacity issues, and aging infrastructure. I understand the challenges all represent, and I feel like as a board member, I can continue to help resolve these issues.
4. I would like to see the UTSD be able to keep all monies available. Especially being this initiative would not raise any taxes.
5. Currently, and unfortunately, prices for raw materials, such as concrete, asphalt, pipe, transformers, etc, will be a financial challenge moving forward. As will labor, electrical, chemical, gas, etc.
Christopher Eshelman:
1. I believe honest and ethical decision making is very important. I have been a previous excavating business owner for 17 years and I also worked for the Town of Estes Park ‘s water utility for 14 years. These careers in Estes have given me both operational, and business decision making experience.
2. One of my priorities is to ensure we make the best decision for the community in regard to the proposed Water Reclamation Facility. I also want to pursue the consolidation of the two separate sanitation districts that exist in our community.
3. I believe we need to be forward thinking, and I will use my professional experience, and knowledge of the district to move through the challenges the district faces. I will be fully engaged in the issues at hand and contribute to their solutions.
4. I fully support this initiative. This allows for efficient use of future revenue and allows us to receive different types of funding without needing to return it due to regulatory statutes. This will assist in keeping the districts' rates lower.
5. The districts collection system will need constant investment to replace the aging underground piping.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan education and advocacy organization, neither supporting nor opposing individual candidates or political parties at any level of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.