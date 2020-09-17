Be ready for the first ever Virtual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race! There are two very important things every Duck Race fan needs to do before Saturday, Sept. 19.
1. Adopt some ducks at
www.epduckrace.org/adopt-duck.. The popular Quack Pack gives you a free duck in the race with the purchase of five adoptions. With nearly 500 prizes, that increases the chances of having your name on the winners list.
2. Be tech-ready to watch the Virtual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race by downloading the Rocky Mountain Channel application. The app is free and you can download it at the App Store or Google Play. The broadcast links also are available at epduckrace.org. The show will be a live YouTube video and will allow Race Fans to participate in the fun. Access the livestream at this link:
watch-rmc-live. Another option is to access the livestream directly through youtube.com/nickmollefilms.
Once Steps 1 and 2 have been completed, grab a snack and your favorite Duck Race beverage and tune in to the Rocky Mountain Channel at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The Pre-Flight Show will feature footage of some early Duck Races not previously released to the public, interviews and other exciting segments. Then at approximately 12:40 p.m. the Virtual Race goes live from the studios of the Rocky Mountain Channel in downtown Estes Park. Ducks can be adopted until 1 p.m. The live Tail Spin drawing of winners begins shortly thereafter and will highlight Honorary Duck Pluckers, who will pull the winning ducks from the prize drum. This year’s emcee will be the crowd favorite Kris Hazelton. Nick Mollé and Sean Doherty of the Rocky Mountain Channel will produce the show. And of course, Lucky Duck, the race mascot, ‘Big Duck’ Karen Thompson and the Duck Central Flock will be there.
Members of the Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Committee led by Thompson have worked tirelessly to deliver a colorful and fun event.
“It’s been a challenge to plan a totally new way to offer the race, but well-worth the effort,” she said.
In the past 30 years, the Estes Park Duck Race has returned almost $3 million to the Estes Valley. Continuing the tradition is important, Thompson stressed.
“Go online and adopt your ducks,” Thompson said. “Help an Estes Valley organization that so deserves your support. Have fun on Race Day by tuning in to the Rocky Mountain Channel. We can’t wait to see you there!”
Thompson also invites all Major and Associate Sponsors to tune in. Sponsors make the race possible, and this year they will be recognized during the Virtual Duck Race broadcast. Major Sponsors contribute $500 or more in cash or services to support race prizes. Associate sponsors kick in $100 in cash or services.
Can’t join the fun? No worries - all winners will be notified by email. The complete list of prize winners will be posted on the Duck Race website epduckrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.