US Highway 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon is closed to through-traffic from Mall Road in Estes Park (Mile Point 65) to east of the Dam Store (MP85) to allow for the evacuations of residents in the canyon due to the escalation of the Cameron Peak fire and for fire crews to access the area.
Local access will be allowed, but anyone needing to get to Estes Park should use US 36 from I-25.
Evacuations are in place for Lory State Park, Glen Haven, Bobcat Ridge Natural Area, Masonville, Horsetooth Mountain Park/Overhill Dr/Milner Mountain, County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) from County Road 27 east to County Road 27E (all of Rist Canyon including Stratton Park). Further evacuations have been ordered for US 34 from Drake to just west of the Dam Store and Redstone Canyon.
“We ask that anyone who does not need to be on or around this area, stay away,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “There are a lot of people who need to get out of this area safely as this fire has escalated very quickly. Our main priority right now is on the safety of the residents, businesses and the crews and other first responders bravely battling this fire.”
Currently, the fire is not threatening the US 34 area, but the closure is needed to allow resident to evacuate safely. Winds and other dry conditions similar to ones seen on Wednesday are predicted for later today and into Saturday. Those winds on Wednesday escalated the fire to now more than 169,000 acres and the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. To view maps of the evacuations, please visit nocoalert.org. For fire information, go to: https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=821eb2bac47c48c69558075f21365f01
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.